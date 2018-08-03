IG Trippin’: Here’s Proof That Beyoncé Gets Caught Slippin’ Sometimes Too

We all know that Beyoncé loves her privacy and incognito-ness.

So much so that we rarely hear her speak these days, unless she’s tearing the stage up. All of her content on Instagram are just epic photos — no videos or IG stories.

One woman changed that by tricking the Queen into thinking she was posing for a pic, when it was actually a video.

Bey looked a little shook toward the end, like “I’m already on camera, so I might as well continue.

So if you ever have to sign a non-disclosure just to take a photo with Beyoncé, you probably have this lady to thank.

