50 Cent & 6ix9ine Collab Rumored To Appear on ‘Power’

50 Cent has taken a liking to Tekashi 6ix9ine, and it’s easy to see why. The two New Yorkers are known for their many beefs, outlandish personalities, and internet trolling. It makes sense that 50 and Tekashi would team up for a song together, and it was revealed this weekend that their collaboration would be called “Get The Strap.”50 Cent’s most popular catchphrase is getting its own song, and Uncle Murda will also be featured on the track. “Get The Strap” will premiere on episode 8 of 50’s hit show Power. Uncle Murda’s associate Blanco originally announced the single on Instagram. “