Beyoncé may be the biggest star on the planet, but she’s still a mom of three, with a husband — which means she shares many of the same struggles most women do.

The Queen does so many phenomenal things that sometimes it feels as though she’s far removed from everyday folks. Like covering the September issue of Vogue and using the mag’s first Black photographer to do the cover, for example.

But after reading the candid piece, it reminded us just how much Beyoncé is just like every other lady going through the trials and tribs of womanhood.

Hit the flip to check out quotes form the Queen’s new Vogue article that she’s every woman. Cue the Whitney Houston music.

via GIPHY

9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: