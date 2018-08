You remember when Will was “The Fresh Prince of Bel- Air” He wore the purple Jordan 5’s when he was doing the show. This time around, the sneaker won’t have laces. They look dope but i still need to see them in person! What yall think? Price is set at $190 but no release date as of yet.

Another Fresh Prince inspired Air Jordan 5 is releasing, and it won't include shoelaces (just how Will Smith likes it)https://t.co/BMfCfevLKF pic.twitter.com/05PKhW9mQn — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 2, 2018

Are you copping Grape 5s without laces? https://t.co/BMfCfevLKF pic.twitter.com/hTYHBxBs51 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 6, 2018

Will Smith x Nike To Collab On Jordan 5? was originally published on boomphilly.com

