Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game & Apologizes

Leave a comment
La La Anthony Signs Copies Of Her New Book 'The Power Playbook '

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Things got a little heated between The Game and his teammate over the weekend.

During a Drew League game on Sunday (August 5), The Game and his teammate, Jarion Henry, got into a scuffle. It’s unclear what set things off but a video clip below shows the two swinging at each other before Henry hits the floor after more people rush in.

See the video HERE

The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game & Apologizes was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close