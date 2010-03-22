GALLERY: Rihanna Gets Sassy In Sunday Magazine

Rihanna’s looking fierce on the front cover of the Sunday Telegraph’s Sunday Magazine insert for March 21.
Photographed by Georges Antoni and styled by Inez Garcia, Rihanna looks rocks labels Sass & Bide on the front cover, Dion Lee jacket and Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit inside.
However, inside, we learn Rihanna may be a bit of a diva in the making. Here’s what the writer had to say:
“What’s the longest period of time you’ve waited for someone? Twenty minutes? An hour?
I start to get cranky around the five-minute mark, so imagine how grumpy I am after waiting four hours on a Sunday afternoon for the subject of today’s photoshoot to arrive. You know how a watched pot never boils? Well, let me assure you, a watched doorway never brings a Rihanna.
For much of the afternoon, I’ve been steadily receiving text messages letting me know that the singer won’t be long (“definitely within the hour”) until, finally, when the crew are weak with starvation, we’re startled into action by a flurry of voices. Striding at the front of the 10-strong pack is the surprisingly tall star, immaculately groomed in a simple white shift dress and giant sunnies (even though it’s 7pm). She takes the time to greet each of us with, “Hi, I’m Rihanna.” READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE!