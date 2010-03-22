GALLERY: Rihanna Gets Sassy In Sunday Magazine

Rihanna’s looking fierce on the front cover of the Sunday Telegraph’s Sunday Magazine insert for March 21.

Photographed by Georges Antoni and styled by Inez Garcia, Rihanna looks rocks labels Sass & Bide on the front cover, Dion Lee jacket and Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit inside.

However, inside, we learn Rihanna may be a bit of a diva in the making. Here’s what the writer had to say: