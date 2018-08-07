Entertainment
The Best Kim Kardashian ‘Laying In Bed Awkwardly’ Memes So Far

BALMAIN Celebrates First Los Angeles Boutique Opening and Beats by Dre Collaboration

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

You notice that every time Beyonce does something phenomenal in the world, Kim Kardashian shows off her body on Instagram.

 

Well, it’s not a conspiracy anymore, it’s a known fact.

 

After Bey broke the Internet on Monday with her Vogue cover — Kim, her bed and her body made another awkward appearance on Instagram.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

So the slander ensued.

 

At least the Yeezy Butter 350’s got the promo she wanted. Hit the flip to see some of the funniest ones.

The Best Kim Kardashian ‘Laying In Bed Awkwardly’ Memes So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

