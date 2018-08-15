$20 Gucci Mane Tickets On Sale Now! Grab Promo Code Here!

Gucci Mane will be performing LIVE in downtown Indy on August 24th at The Pavilion At Pan Am and just like you, we can’t wait for Hot 96.3’s 1 BIG DAMN CONCERT!

General tickets are already on sale but Her Hair Company is hooking you up with a hot deal!

Starting today, you can purchase tickets to see Gucci Mane for just $20! That’s right, for a general admission ticket, you can pay just $20 or $40 for a VIP ticket To get this deal, you must CLICK HERE to buy your tickets at Eventbrite and use the promo code: HERHAIR

These tickets are limited, so get your tickets now and we will see you at the show!

