J. Cole is a problem when it comes to this rap thing.

We all knew this, but sometimes folks forget.

The “J Cole is boring and overrated” twitter is mad tonight and prolly will be tomorrow too.. but bet they click the link — 🗣 Do You Love Me? (@dshauntv) August 8, 2018

So Cole reminded everyone how dope he is and how classic his KOD album was with his new, fire freestyle called “Album Of The Year” over Nas’ “Oochie Wally” beat.

The North Carolina emcee also revealed that he’s working on a new mixtape called The Off Season which will serve as a prelude to his HIGHLY anticipated album The Fall Off.

If The Fall Off is just @JColeNC spitting over other popular beats….I don’t know what I’ll do 🔥 https://t.co/6nW0QTNnxY — Joshy🦖 (@JoshStormD) August 8, 2018

That boy fire. Check out some other time Cole murdered someone else’s beat.

6 Times J. Cole Ethered Someone Else’s Beat was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: