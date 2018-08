Ray J Explains Why His Hat Was Constantly Moving On Love & Hip Hop!

Via | HotNewHipHop

“My hat and my head was trying to connect, right?” Ray J later explained to TMZ, as seen in the beanie-free video below. Ray added that, due to the nature of the attempted conversation with Safaree Samuels , both he and the hat were “stressing” for roughly 90 minutes straight. “This hat had a mind of its own,” he said. “I gotta go talk to the hat.”