Ray J Explains Why His Hat Was Constantly Moving On Love & Hip Hop!

The Internet has been going wild all day about Ray J‘s damn hat. A clip from an episode of Love And Hip-Hop has surfaced, showing Ray J having an intense conversation with Safaree and all the while, Ray J’s black hat just can’t keep still. The memes and commentary on the hat are pretty hilarious and due to the number of mentions Ray J is receiving online, he’s decided to call up the guys at TMZ and explain why his hat had “a mind of its you own.”
“My hat and my head was trying to connect, right?” Ray J later explained to TMZ, as seen in the beanie-free video below. Ray added that, due to the nature of the attempted conversation with Safaree Samuels, both he and the hat were “stressing” for roughly 90 minutes straight. “This hat had a mind of its own,” he said. “I gotta go talk to the hat.”
