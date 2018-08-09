Drunk South Carolina Woman Begs To Not Be Arrested Because She’s A ‘White, Clean Girl’

It’s funny how some people talk about Black and brown people using the the imaginary “race card.” But no one discusses when white people use their race card, which is white privilege. A woman in South Carolina is a prime example.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw of Bluffton, South Carolina was arrested after she sped through a stop sign at 60 mph. Cutshaw was charged with speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence, according to The New York Post.

Cutshaw did everything she could to get out of the charges. First, the 32-year-old said she was celebrating her birthday and that she only had two glasses of wine. According to the report, she also said she had perfect grades in school, was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority. Then she added, “I’m a white, clean girl.”

According to the police report, the officers asked what that meant, she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

The officer wrote in the report, “Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication,” according to the report.

Cutshaw had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. The New York Post reports, “She was no longer in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records. Attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.”

Watch a clip of her arrest below:

