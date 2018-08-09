Ciara is back with a vengeance. First she snatches wigs with “Level Up” and now she’s tapping into her inner bedroom baddie with her follow-up single.

Nigerian singer-songwriter/dancer/producer Tekno Miles joins CiCi on “Freak Me” for a sensual and mesmerizing Afrobeat chune. If the preview is any indication, it’s going to be hot. Press play below and be sure to cop that on Apple Music when it officially drops tomorrow, August 10.

PREVIEW: Ciara Levels Up With Second Single “Freak Me” was originally published on globalgrind.com