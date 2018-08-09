How Kanye West Flaking On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Cost James Corden $45K

Kanye West’s flaking behavior cost The Late Show host James Corden a lot of money he revealed on last night’s (August 8) episode.

During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Kris Jenner, she was asked why her son-in-law never been on the Carpool Karaoke segment. Corden had a quick response. Rather than have to consume a 1000-year-old egg Corden revealed that Kanye was indeed invited to participate and that he canceled on the television host numerous times.

West’s constant cancellation cost the Brit $45k and Ye’s reasoning as to why he couldn’t do the fun segment is because he wasn’t “in the zone for it.”

“We’ve tried. He’s canceled, twice. Maybe even three times,” Corden explained. “He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’”

To make up for his sunken behavior, Corden revealed to Jenner that Kanye sent him a couple of nice gifts that included flowers inside a cube which he has never seen before and of course a pair of Yeezy sneakers. When speaking on the gifts, Corden added, “People were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! They cost my show $45,000.’”

Yeezy is reportedly on the cusp of becoming a billionaire so he can possibly payback Corden. Maybe one day Kanye will finally get in “the zone” and do an episode of Carpool Karaoke. He still canceled over here until further notice though, you can watch the entire segment below.

