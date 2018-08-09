Entertainment
Here's Why 'Bossip on WE tv' Is The Go-To Pop Culture Show For Black America

Watch tonight at 10 / 9c.

If you’re not watching “Bossip on WE tv” every Thursday at 10 / 9c, then you are missing out on your necessary dose of Black pop culture. No one gives you the tea, the drama and the laughs like “Bossip on WE tv.”

READ ALSO: 3 Reasons To Watch Bossip’s TV Show

Since April of 2006, Bossip has been the go-to site for Black celebrity news. Controversial, edgy and fearless, Bossip has reinvented the way Black pop culture is covered in media. Now, “Bossip on WE tv” is currently on season 2 and that signature style is setting the broadcast airwaves on fire.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the cast of “Bossip on WE tv” gives comedic and hilarious commentary to dish on the week’s top celebrity news stories and scandals. Ronnie, Tyler, Cynthia and Alana break down — and breaks — the stories with exclusive details you won’t hear anywhere else with surprise celebrity guests.

Check out a hilarious clip below of the cast playing celebrity matchmaker.

Tune in to “Bossip on WE tv” tonight at 10 / 9c.

Here’s Why ‘Bossip on WE tv’ Is The Go-To Pop Culture Show For Black America was originally published on newsone.com

