Can Kanye West Answer If Donald Trump Cares About Black People? [Video]

Kanye West made a rare television appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered questions about his wife, Kim Kardashian, what’s next and of course, Donald Trump. He answered the majority of them (in his special voice) but when it came to the biggest question, West was stumped.
After some small talk on Trump, love, and liberals trying to force Ye to no support the
President, Kimmel pressed the issue, asking “I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George [W.] Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”
Ye’s answer?
Eh…..
After the commercial break, the Kimmel-Ye convo reverted to Fashion and his kids. Ye did bring it back to Trump but too little, too late.
