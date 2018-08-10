Nicki Minaj’s New Album “Queen” Will Drop August 10th

The Queen Is Dropping today!

On her new Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show “Queen Radio,” Nicki Minaj announced that her new album “Queen” will be released on Friday, August 10th. She planned on playing the album on the show but according to Minaj someone messed up saying “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

The album was originally planned to be released June 15th. She later delayed it to August 10 and pushed it back again to August 17.

No word on if this will be an Apple or Tidal exclusive but we know Nicki fans or Barbz will be excited to here Minaj this weekend.

