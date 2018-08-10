Finally, Kylie Jenner is 21 years old today.
After years of seeming older than she actually is, Ky is officially old enough to drink, legally.
She’s already a mom, she’s already close to being a billionaire, so there isn’t much for her to do at this point besides maintain.
Check out our gallery of all the times Kylie looked way older than she actually is.
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
11 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
1. Kris' new favorite daughter.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. Kylie was turning 18 in this pic.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. Mommy duties earlySource:Splash News 3 of 11
4. Issa grown woman.Source:Splash News 4 of 11
5. Move over Kim K.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. There's a new superstar in townSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Newfound curves back in 2016.Source:Splash News 7 of 11
8. She changed her hair again.Source:Splash News 8 of 11
9. She's said her new large and in charge breasts are the result of really strong tape. Hmm.Source:Splash News 9 of 11
10. Never afraid to flash some skin.Source:Splash News 10 of 11
11. Shutting down a racy photoshoot in L.A.Source:Splash News 11 of 11
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours