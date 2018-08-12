Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been working hard in order to get into game shape as he prepares for his the 2018 season and that includes his abs!
In a video posted to Twitter, Luck’s rock hard abs can be seen as he stands behind coach Frank Reich after their pre-season game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. See the video below.
Andrew Luck Shows His Crazy Abs In Colts Locker Room [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours