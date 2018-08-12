Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been working hard in order to get into game shape as he prepares for his the 2018 season and that includes his abs!

Um…Andrew Luck has a six-pack? pic.twitter.com/MuJcPZ0je3 — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) August 10, 2018

In a video posted to Twitter, Luck’s rock hard abs can be seen as he stands behind coach Frank Reich after their pre-season game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. See the video below.

Andrew Luck Shows His Crazy Abs In Colts Locker Room [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Hot 96.3: