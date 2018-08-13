Aretha Franklin is a true legend for all genres of music, including Hip-Hop. Her influence in rap is way bigger than anyone could ever imagine. Artists like Kanye West, Mos Def, Big Sean, Nas, and many more all have sampled songs from Aretha Franklin.
Here is a list of 10 songs you may not have known was sampled from an Aretha Franklin song.
Related: Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly “Gravely” Ill And Near Her Death
1. Ms. Fat Booty – Mos Def
2. Call Me – Big Sean
3. School Spirit – Kanye West
4. Jazzy Belle – Outkast
5.Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat – Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg
6. Let’s Get Away – T.I. & Jazze Pha
7. In My Lifetime (Big Jaz Radio Remix) – Jay Z
8. The Rise and Fall – Nas
9. Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
10. War Pain – Meek Mill & Omelly
____
The World's Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin
18 photos Launch gallery
The World's Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin
1. Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. 2014 New York University Commencement CeremonySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Harvard University 363rd Commencement CeremonySource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Harvard University 363rd Commencement CeremonySource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Queen Of Soul PerformingSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Headshot Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree LightingSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Aretha Franklin Performs At The House Of BluesSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Opening Night Party - 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. ArraySource:WENN 12 of 18
13. Celebrities Visit Broadway - December 15, 2015Source:Getty 13 of 18
14. ArraySource:WENN 14 of 18
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 18
16. ArraySource:WENN 16 of 18
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 18
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 18
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha Franklin was originally published on Hotspotatl.com
comments – add yours