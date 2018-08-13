Hot 96.3 Friday Night HS Football Takeover

Friday Night Football is back and Hot 96.3 is bringing you the Friday Night HS Football Takeover at Indianapolis area high schools! Each week we will be out at high schools hanging out with the students and showcasing Indy’s biggest and best Friday night games all season long!

Stop by the HOT 96.3 tent to win great prizes

Here is the list of games we will be at this fall:

August 17th @ 7pm – Zionsville Eagles @ Pike Red Devils

August 24th @ 7pm – Shortridge Blue Devils @ Geroge Washington Continetals

September 21@ 7PM – Shortride Blue Devils Vs. Crispus Attucks Tigers (@ Northwest High School)

October 5 @ 7pm – Tindley Tigers Vs. Crispus Attucks Tigers (@ Northwest High School)

