A woman in Memphis says her date stole her car so that he could take out another woman.
Yes, you read that correctly, Faith Pugh told ABC 6, it happened when she went to meet Kelton Griffin for dinner. Griffin didn’t drive so they took Pugh’s car.
According to ABC 6, Griffin asked if she would go into a gas station to buy him a cigar. But when she got out, she says he sped off in her car.
Hours later, Pugh says a friend sent her a text saying Griffin had just asked her out.
The friend told Pugh where they were.
Pugh showed up to a drive-in theater with police and found the pair in her car.
Griffin was arrested on the spot, reports ABC 6.
Man Steals Car From Date To Take Another Woman Out was originally published on blackamericaweb.com