The drama continues between Nicki Minaj and her ex Safaree…

See what she said about Safaree in an interview with Funk Master Flex that started the new beef below:

See what Safaree had to say about the drama HERE

Nicki Minaj Gets Into Argument With Safaree Over Stolen Credit Cards, Alleged Stabbings & MoreΒ was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: