Via | HipHopDX

Young Thug has announced the release date for Slime Language. According to an Instagram post, the album will arrive on Thursday (August 16), the Atlanta-bred rapper’s 27th birthday.

On my BIRTHDAY🎈🎉🎊 A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

READ MORE HERE

Young Thug Reveals “Slime Language” Release Date was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: