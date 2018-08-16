Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin's Birthday Celebration

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

As the outpouring of condolences for the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin began rolling in, one network’s tribute was … it included someone who wasn’t Aretha herself.

Aside from a not so flattering photo of Aretha, Fox News also pulled Patti LaBelle into the story by having the singer in the right hand corner. No folks, this is not Photoshop. The video of Patti LaBelle in question is from her performance of “Over The Rainbow” for PBS.

RELATED: Gospel And Aretha: Aretha Franklin Worked Gospel And Her Faith Throughout Her Career

RELATED: Macy Gray On Aretha Franklin: “I Think She Knew She Was The Greatest” [EXCLUSIVE]

Franklin died Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

34 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures. Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close