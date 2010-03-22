Outkast’s Big Boi Signs Solo Record Deal With Def Jam

One half of ATL’s greatest rap group, Outkast has just inked a solo record deal with Def Jam.

Big Boi announced on Twitter over the weekend that he’d just signed a one-album deal with the label who will be releasing his long-delayed solo album, Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty.

“The ink is on the paper!!! Breaking news!!! It’s official! Big Boi signs solo album deal with Def Jam! More details to come….”

The deal reunites Big Boi with Island Def Jam chairman, L.A. Reid who signed Outkast to LaFace records in the early 1990s.

It’s unknown when Sir Lucious Left Foot will exactly be hitting stores, so stay tuned!

