10 Famous Songs Written By Other Artists

Folks were tripping on Monday night — and reaching, per usual — asking why Ashanti was in attendance at the 2018 Video Music Awards with no new music out.

But the gag is, Ashanti wrote so many songs for this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, Jennifer Lopez, that it was low key her moment too.

And Shani made sure to subtly let folks know the work she put it in. Many people didn’t know that she wrote “Ain’t It Funny” and many more J. Lo hits.

Check out our list of hit songs written by other artists:

