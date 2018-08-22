Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto

Leave a comment

Via | HotNewHipHop

Drake resumed his  “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour in Toronto Tuesday night, and decided to bring out special guest Travis Scott fresh off his performance at the VMA’s last night to help him perform a few hits in front of the sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

As expected, the two took the stage together and performed their new single “Sicko Mode” off Travis’ #1 album in the country Astroworld.

READ MORE HERE

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close