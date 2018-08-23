Indy Boxers Malcolm Jones & Brandon Johnson Are Ready For ‘Kings of the Rumble’ [VIDEO]

From power to durability, boxing is one tough sport and Indy is here for it!

Saturday, August 25th, you can enjoy Kings of the Rumble at Tyndall Armory on 711 North Pennsylvania Street! From start to finish there will be plenty of boxing action to see and tickets are available now starting at just $30.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO THE KING OF THE RUMBLE

Earlier this week, Hot’s own B-Swift sat down with Indy boxers Malcolm “KO” Jones, Brandon “Chosen One” Johnson, and their trainer Kenny Walker, as they discuss the upcoming King of the Rumble, their journey to boxing and more!

Watch the full interview above!

