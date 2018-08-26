Apparently Atlanta does OTR II a little differently than other cities. Multiple reports state a fan jumped on stage from the crowd as Jay-Z and Beyonce were walking off Saturday night, prompting dancers to run after the fan and a fight escalating.

During the performance of “Apesh*t,” the fan brazenly got on stage for a moment, following behind Jay and Bey before security and the tour’s dancers got involved.

A fan ran after Beyoncé & JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlantahttps://t.co/m47AMvyWCv pic.twitter.com/GpNDyUX9f6 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 26, 2018

VIDEO: Watch as a fan just strolls up and gets on stage at #OTRII in #Atlanta! Luckily Beyonce’s dancers chased after him! https://t.co/vvA08qiBSx pic.twitter.com/pPqAtNbqnz — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 26, 2018

#OTRII the fight at the end!!! I need help dissecting this!!! pic.twitter.com/7MEiiQViKg — Ken Kemp (@kenkemp22) August 26, 2018

Social media of course as LIT with reactions.

Yo, Beyoncé’s dancers are RIDE OR DIE. Somebody jumped on the stage and the male dancers stomped him the fuck out. 😳 #OTRII — This is redundant. (@Burrrittanie) August 26, 2018

Yooooo I saw the footage! Dude really ran up on stage at the end when Jay and Bey were walking off and really got jumped by Beyoncé whole team! Smh Come on y’all #OTRII — Mic-T (@Mic_TMusic) August 26, 2018

Really Atlanta?!? People running on stage #OTRII pic.twitter.com/ZVAsA3wB83 — RIP to the 👑 Aretha Franklin (@MrsRare1) August 26, 2018

Crazy. Let’s hope nothing else crazy happens before the tour finishes up!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Fan Jumps On Stage, Catches The Fade At Jay-Z And Beyonce’s OTR 2 Show In Atlanta [VIDEO] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: