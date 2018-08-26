Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple Deaths

According to Jacksonville Police, there was a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida which ended in multiple fatalities. The shooting took place at a downtown shopping center at Jacksonville Landing in the GLHF Game Bar. The Jacksonville Landing area is an open shopping hub with many restaurants, stores and bars.

The shooting was streamed one twitch, while on goers were trying to watch the tournament on the internet.

Officials say one suspect is dead at the scene. 11 people have been confirmed shot, and 4 dead.

