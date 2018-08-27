Well its about time. Birdman finally publically apologized to Lil Wayne this past weekend at the
Birdman started the apology with Wayne right beside him on sage with the words, “I knew this day was going to come, but I didn’t know when it was going to come.”
The 2 then launched into a performance of “Still Fly.”
WTF! Lil Wayne brings out Birdman on #lilweezyanafest very first time! And he (@birdman5star) apologizes to Wayne. This is YMCMB reunion, respect @liltunechi @birdman5star @tezzington @mackmaine4president ____________________ #lilwayne #liltunechithegoat #liltunechi #weezy #carter #legend #legendary #music #hiphop #youngmoney #king #greatest #drake #nickiminaj #jayz #2chainz #funeral #velvet #wizkhalifa #eminem #freec5 #freeweezy #kanyewest #cashmoney #love #hype #thegoat #goat
Birdman FINALLY Apologizes To Lil Wayne [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com