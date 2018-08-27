Swae Lee Gets His Lip Busted By A Fan

Via | HotNewHipHop

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd ‘s Dazed & Blazed Tour stopped at the Starplex Pavilion in Dallas this weekend, and things didn’t end very well for Swae Lee. The young dread head was enjoying his time on stage, giving the crowd his signature energy, before he was struck in the face.

Apparently, a young girl wanted Swae Lee to take a picture with her phone, but she overthrew the device. Her phone hit Lee in the mouth, busting open his lip and causing a bloody mess. The girl must have had her ID in her phone case, because after being hit in the face, Lee took the ID and began to call out the culprit.

