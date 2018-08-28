Via | HipHopDX

Gucci Mane’s baby mama Sheena Evans is demanding that child support for their son Keitheon be increased to $20,000 a month, according to a report by The Blast.

In 2011, it was agreed that Evans would have primary custody. Gucci, who was granted visitation rights, was ordered to pay $2,026 a month in child support. This was based on his income at the time, which was roughly $24,000 a month.

Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Wants $20K A Month In Child Support was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

