LisaRaye Is Attracted To Men With Power

LisaRaye recently sat down with Sister 2 Sister Magazine and speaks on being spoiled by powerful men and her beef with Vivica Fox.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

“My whole life has been a fairytale. Every man that I have ever dated has always been powerful, had money and been generous to me. He (Michael Musicik) was just the next in line. It was like this is how I am supposed to treated. My father was my first introduction to power. I am attracted to power. So when people always ask me why you always date a man with money, why in the hell wouldn’t I? I have my own lifestyle, it’s like, I’m not going for less than what I have. If I can’t be spoiled because he is not that generous, loving and caring, I don’t want you. Go to the next one. I can wait. I don’t know what it is not to be pampered and spoiled. I don’t even want to try it. That’s like saying to me, I’ma be broke. What do you mean? What? No. That don’t work for me. That’s not an option for me. I’ve never been that.”

On her fallout with Star Jones and Vivica Fox

Star had my damn back. She is a friend, a confidante and the bitch is smart. I never realized it was a problem until I looked up on day and realized I hadn’t spoken to her in so long that I was like, ‘Damn, where is she?’ Then I started hearing about the little shit that Vivica was saying–that I f*cked it up for all of us–I guess black women, or whatever–and I am thinking, why wouldn’t she say these things to me? I said, ‘Well, tell her to use her own influence to get what the f*ck she wants to get!” Never did I think that anything that I was going through would affect you and your career so much. Sorry.” *Kanye shrug* I have reached out to both of them and asked what happened and what is their definition of a friendship. Where are they? I know a New York Daily News article came out saying that my new reality show was about revenge and airing out our dirty laundry, but I’m too grown for all of that. I would never tell any of my friends’ business, even if we aren’t friends anymore. There is no interest for me in that.”

On her new reality show:

I am excited about the show, and I wasn’t at first, but now I am. The show is about me, a celebrity transitioning from being the first lady of a country she knew very little about, and that fairytale-turned-nightmare. It’s about me returning to Hollywood to pursue my career. The drama of all the rumors I’ve had to face involving what really happened in Turks & Caicos. It allows my fans to support me and my haters to hate me more.