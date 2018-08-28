Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Future Engaged Again?

Leave a comment

Looks like Future may be engaged yet again.

It’s been smooth sailing for Future and wifey Brittni Mealy for the past week. Previously, Future declared Brittni is his Queen, locking her down with an IG post. This week, Brittni is celebrating her b-day and Future has pulled out all the stops. First they did a lavish birthday dinner around close friends…

 

This Birthday has been amazing thus far ❤ Thank you! Pic @usfjrain

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Then Navaydius and Brittni were off on a PJ, for the second part of Britt’s b-day celebration on the ocean. But, not so fast…do you notice a shiny new gift on her finger?

 

The party really just starting tho! 🦄 It’s my Birthday Bish! #virgo

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

 

Future Engaged Again? was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close