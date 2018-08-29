Indy Rapper Trajik To Make Acting Debut On ‘Empire’ [PHOTOS]

Emmy Award-nominated family drama Empire returns Wednesday, September 26th to Fox for its highly anticipated fifth season and it looks like Indy rapper Trajik will actually make his acting debut on the show this season!

According to MadMimi.com, Trajik was chosen out of Chicago, IL as the one talent that could fill the role needed by the popular show.

Trajik actually posted multiple pictures while at Twentieth Century Fox with one of the photos, showing himself with the Empire poster behind him and the caption reading “I got the mf role!!” followed by the prayer hands emoji. See the post below:

I got the mf role!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by BIG Trajik (@trajikworld) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Trajik has already begun to take the rap game by storm, with his latest singles “Traptown” and “The Biggest The Baddest” and now he is ready to dip into acting!

We haven’t received any details on what episode(s) he will be featured in yet but, Trajik will appear but according to Madmimi.com, he will be hosting a live viewing of the show at a location to be announced.

Below are more pictures of Trajik on the set of Empire at Twentieth Century Fox.

😳 A post shared by BIG Trajik (@trajikworld) on Jul 25, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

Ten toes down #empire #theinkisdry A post shared by BIG Trajik (@trajikworld) on Aug 2, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

We here 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by BIG Trajik (@trajikworld) on Aug 2, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

