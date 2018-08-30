Tyga Suing Cash Money For $10 Million For Unpaid Royalties

Tyga wants his money!

A source close to Tyga wants to make it clear … this is solely a business feud, nothing personal with Wayne. He’s also amended his complaint and is asking for no less than $10 mil. Tyga is squaring off with the likes of Birdman and Lil Wayne by suing both Cash Money and Young Money, claiming they screwed him out of lots of loot.

Here’s the backstory. Tyga claims he made a deal back in 2009 in which he would produce 2 albums for Young Money. The albums — ‘Careless World’ and “Hotel California” — both charted big on Billboard. ‘Careless World’ charted #4 and ‘Hotel Cali’ charted 7.

Tyga claims Young Money — run by Lil Wayne — shorted him “significant sums.”

