A Complete List Of All 50+ Cameos In Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” Video [WATCH]

Childish Gambino did what he normally does with new material — he dropped it in the middle of the night. Last night was no exception as the “Feels Like Summer” video arrived, animated style.

In the clip, Gambino’s walking through the neighborhood as some of hip-hop’s and Black entertainment most famous members are out having fun in the sun along with a few real-life interpretations to make (we see you Travis and Nicki and Cole telling kids to keep off his grass). See the full video below and the breakdowns after the jump.

– Lil Pump and Trippie Redd run over to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin who are in a car, smoking. 21 Savage waves them off before the pair head to Kodak Black‘s house and he can’t come outside to play.

– Migos play basketball.

– Birdman is on the grill as Chance The Rapper and Jaden Smith are playing nearby.

– Will Smith is washing his car, probably so that he can drive two miles an hour so everybody can see him.

– Azealia Banks sitting in a tree.

– Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj playing with building blocks — but Nicki getting upset when Trav knocks the blocks over.

– Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and Ty Dolla Sign in a game of Tug-o-War with A$AP Rocky, Solange and Willow Smith

– Trippie and Lil Pump enjoying storytime with Soulja Boy.

– Future on a bike peddling away from Drake, who can’t catch up.

– Kid Cudi standing solemnly.

– Kanye West crying in a Make America Great Again hat, being consoled by Michelle Obama.

– Beyonce in a R.I.P Fredo Santana sweattop.

– Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic candidate for governor enjoying a bowl of ice cream next to an empty spot, which is a tribute to slain rapper XXXTentacion.

– Oprah braiding Lil Uzi Vert‘s hair along with Tiffany Haddish braiding Zendaya‘s.

– Lil Yachty enjoying ice cream.

– Gucci Mane laying in the sun while Dr. Dre, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Jay-Z practice a step routine.

– Young Thug chillin on his phone while the Ball Brothers are all on theirs, probably reading about something their father did.

– 2 Chainz taking a picture of Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Pusha T.

– Rae Sremmurd hitting that trio with waterguns before shooting J. Cole, who is just watering his grass.

– Janelle Monáe and SZA skating through the neigborhood.

– Chris Brown having a good cry.

– OutKast, posing similar to their Stankonia album cover.

– Rihanna, seated indian style.

– Whitney Houston

– Young Michael Jackson

