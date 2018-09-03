Entertainment
Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad

Kaep is the face of "Just Do It"

Colin Kaepernick has been securing the bag the entire time he’s been out of the NFL.

In a bold move on Monday, Nike revealed that Kaepernick is the face of the 30th Anniversary of their iconic “Just Do It” campaign. The series features black and white photos of athletes Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, and LeBron James.

The caption in front of Kaepernick’s black and white image, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick has been with Nike since 2011 when the company signed him to its endorsement roster.

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

More details on Kaep’s Nike deal:

See some of the Just Do It ads below.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

