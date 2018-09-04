Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail For A Few Months

Via | HipHopDX

Although Lil Pump’s recent Miami arrest seemed relatively harmless, his probation officer apparently didn’t see it that way.

On Monday night, the 18-year-old revealed he’s facing more consequences than just a few hours in jail for driving with an invalid license.

“Listen up y’all,” he said. “I’m just going to get straight to the point. You saw what happened in Miami. I got arrested for some bullshit or whatever. So, I’m on probation in LA. I just violated my P.O. so I gotta go in and do a couple months.”

