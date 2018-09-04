D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To MGK Following Eminem Diss Track [VIDEO]

Via | HipHopDX

Slim Shady’s former D12 compadre, Bizarre issued a video warning to MGK via Twitter on Monday for his venomous diss track aimed at Eminem— but not before giving the Cleveland rapper some props.

“Yes, I heard it,” he says. “I think it was good. I think this is the best I ever heard Mr. Kelly rap in his life. I think he stayed up all night and wrote the best possible bars he possibly could, and I think it’s good for Hip Hop.”

“But boy … but boy, the repercussions … ooof … oof. Boy gonna do you something nasty. You better stop playin’ with that boy.

