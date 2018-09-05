Kanye Tweets Drake A Long Apology For Pusha T. Diss & More

Kanye is back in his feelings…

via TheYBF:

In the wee hours of the morning, ‘Ye hopped on Twitter to issue Drizzy a public apology, following a rap beef he was dragged into between his G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T and the Young Money rapper. By the way, this apology to Drake comes after he apologized for his “slavery is a choice” comments.

Ish got messy when Pusha T first called Drizzy out on rumors that he uses ghostwriters on his Kanye-produced album,Daytona. A rap battle ensued where Pusha spilled some tea on Drizzy, revealing he had a son he was keeping under wraps with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

Ye also apparently stole Drake’s album release date, or something of the sort. He dropped Ye weeks before SCORPION, so Yeezy fessed up to being messy with the album release dates.

“I understand where the confusion started,” the PABLE rapper tweeted. “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place…”

As we all know, this was around the time Kanye was heavily in the headlines over his “slavery is a choice” comments and backing Trump antics. He briefly addressed that and then went on to talk about how he and Drake were supposed to collaborate on his track “Lift Yourself.” Maybe that’s why he just added the “poopity scoop” lyrics to spite Drake?

“We were building a bond and working on music together,” Ye tweeted. “We spoke about doing ‘Lift Yourself’ together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

Kanye said since he was building a relationship with Drake, he should have spoken to Pusha T about the Quentin Miller lyric and excused himself from any negative energy that was aimed at the Canadian rapper.

The “Ultralight Beams” rapper said he did not tell Pusha about his child and said he doesn’t “play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

He ended his apology telling Drake he loved him and that he would be coming to see him soon.

Kanye Tweets Drake A Long Apology For Pusha T. Diss & More was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: