50 Cent Blamed For Leaking Power’s Season 5 Finale

As the fifth season of Power comes to a close, 50 Cent says the STARZ network is blaming him for leaking the season finale. 50 Cent, who stars in the show and serves as its executive producer, addressed the situation via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Now STARZ is mad at me because they think I leaked the last episode of POWER,” he wrote. “well it’s not like I’m acting in it, they will get over it my numbers were bigger last time. LOL get the strap #lecheminduroi.”

