Kim Kardashian Returned To The White House To Free Another Convicted Felon Serving Life

Chris Young is serving life without parole for a low-level drug conviction.

First, it was helping to free Alice Marie Johnson in June. Now Kim Kardashian is back at the White House, reportedly trying to free Chris Young, a man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was 26 years old in 2014 for non-violent drug charges.

According to CNN.com, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement, “Today at the White House, members of the administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.” Kardashian was in attendance, along with Van Jones.

However, this was not just a listening session for Kardashian, she reportedly came with an agenda to get Young released. On the podcast Wrongful Conviction, Kardashian said, “I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case, got life, it’s so unfair, he’s 30 years old, he’s been in for almost 10 years. His prior conviction to get him to his three strikes was marijuana and then marijuana with less than half a gram of cocaine possession…got life. I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life, who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair. And now he is fighting with us to help get him out.”

She also said, “I do talk to the White House often on this subject, with Jared Kushner, and he is really passionate about changing some of these laws and getting a lot of bills passed and hopefully some things will get passed,” Kim added, “I’m hopeful.”

See the photo below of Kim at the White House:

Many people have opinions about Kim Kardashian, but no one can deny she is doing good work. We hope Chris Young is freed.

Kim Kardashian Returned To The White House To Free Another Convicted Felon Serving Life was originally published on newsone.com

