Young Thug Hit With Eight Felonies Over 2017 Arrest

Young Thug is facing serious jail time over a 2017 arrest.

TMZ reports that the rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, has been charged with eight felonies stemming from a 2017 arrest in Georgia where he was arrested for possession and driving with overly-tinted windows.

Per TMZ, the charges range from possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and weed to possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, two counts of codeine and possession of a firearm.

It’s the latest bit of legal news for the Slime Language rapper as he was arrested last month at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles for felony gun possession.

