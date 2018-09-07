Nas is finally opening up about the messy custody battle with his ex-wife Kelis.

After the rapper was shockingly accused of domestic violence by the songstress earlier this year, fans wondered if Nas would ever respond, particularly on his last album, Nasir. Instead, the Queensbridge rapper posted a lengthy message to Instagram speaking form his side on the matter.

“PART 1. The Price i Pay To See My Son,” he begins. “And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough.”

In the message Nas writes, ” We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter?”

He continued, “Why did i have to take you to court to see our son? Why when i win the joint custody ( which is a win for both of us and our son, it helps us with both our schedules) why do you feel thats an attack on you? Is it control ? Why do you need to have control over my life? because we’re not together? Then why? Is this being rewarded and praised by people who are being taken advantage of by you and your lies?”

Nas added, “There was times i thought Kelis my ex wife was not this type. This is the type of antics that deceive people and people mistakenly call it strong. Seems I always had more belief in you than you do for yourself. I instilled strength in my daughter who you were already so jealous of and treated poorly. Being jealous & verbally abusive to a Little girl.”

Damn. Read the letters below.

Nas Denies Abusing Kelis, Opens Up About Custody Battle was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

