Via | HipHopDX

JAY-Z and Kanye West have been embroiled in a long-standing cold war for nearly two years. But on Saturday, West tweeted that a sequel to the Hip Hop super duo’s 2011 Watch The Throne album is on its way.

“throne2 coming soon,” he wrote.

Kanye West Says Watch the Throne 2 Is "Coming Soon"

