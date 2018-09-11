Tinashe Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast For Season 27!

You might know her from her song “2 On” or from all the drama with her ex Ben Simmons. However, it looks like Tinashe will be dancing her way into your heart on the 27th season Dancing with the Stars.

ABC revealed the celebrities competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars this morning and Tinashe is one of the contestants!

Originally it was rumored that she would be partnered with dancer and choreographer, Gleb Savchenko but during the annoucement, it was confirmed that her partner will be Brandon Armstrong.

This won’t be on the her first time on TV. She’s been on Empire and Two and a Half Men. If you’ve watched her perform you know the girl can dance! She’s said in interviews that dancing comes second nature to her.

Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to air on Monday, September 24 on ABC. See the full DWTS lineup of celebs and pros who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy below:

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, dancing with Sasha Farber

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), dancing with Cheryl Burke

Radio personality/author/”American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones, dancing with Sharna Burgess

Model Alexis Ren, dancing with Alan Bersten

Singer/model Tinashe, dancing with Brandon Armstrong

Paralympics alpine skier Danelle Umstead, dancing with Artem Chigvinstsev

Actress Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”), dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, dancing with Witney Carson

Actor John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazzard”), dancing with Emma Slater

Comedian Nikki Glaser dancing with Gleb Savchenko

Former NLF outside linebacker/Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware, dancing with Lindsay Arnold

Actress Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”), dancing with Keo Motsepe

“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” contestant Joe Amabilem dancing with Jenna Johnson

