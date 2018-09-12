Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5 [PHOTOS]

Fox’s Empire returns to our tv screens later this month and it looks like singer/actor Mario, joins the cast this season.

According to Billboard, Mario will play the role of Devon, described by Fox as “an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister.” Both the Empire label and Lyon Family Management are vying against each other to sign him.

Mario recently shared a picture on set with Terrence Howard. See the picture below:

Best known for contemporary R&B/pop hits such as “Let Me Love You”, Mario is no stranger to acting. He was a part of the TV series Love That Girl! and the films Freedom Writers and Step Up.

Mario also has new album on the way but for now you can look forward to seeing him play the role of “Devon” on Empire.

Empire begins its fifth season on Wednesday, Sept. 26th.

Also On Hot 96.3: