Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars

Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists. Forbes’ annual list brought in an  average $44 million over the past year. Beyonce’s Husband, Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million. The Bad Boy Mogul Diddy followed behind with $64 million.  Kendrick Lamar was a strong 3rd at $58 million and Drake just shy of third place 10 million with $47 million.

Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.

Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists

  1. Jay Z ($76.5 million)
  2. Diddy ($64 million)
  3. Kendrick Lamar ($58 million)
  4. Drake ($47 million)
  5. J. Cole ($35.5 million)
  6. Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  7. Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  8. Pitbull ($32 million)
  9. Future ($30 Million)
  10. Kanye West ($27.5 million)

